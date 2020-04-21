\McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 86-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at home Tuesday morning, according to Collin County Health Care Services.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “It is always sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, CCHCS reported 570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 331 of them reported to have recovered. Fifteen are hospitalized.
The latest death marks the 14th reported to the county of people with COVID-19.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.
Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.
