WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – President Trump tweeted late Monday that amid the coronavirus pandemic, he plans to sign an executive order that will temporarily halt immigration.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Mr. Trump tweeted.
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.
The executive action the president takes is likely to take the form of a presidential proclamation and is expected to be signed in the coming days, according to a White House source. The White House counsel’s office is still working on the language of the action before it is unveiled.
◊◊◊ Click Here For The Latest On The Story From cbsnews.com ◊◊