DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of protesters gathered in Downtown Dallas Tuesday morning to call for businesses to reopen and a return to work as stay-at-home orders remain in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents with a group called Park Cities Republican Women got together at Dealey Plaza with signs in hand to protest orders in place. Although, this type of gathering is in violation of not only Dallas social distancing guidelines but statewide, as well.
The group said it disagrees with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ orders during the pandemic as the protesters believe they should be able to make their own decisions as far as going to work or where to shop.
“While we are sadden by the loss of lives to this virus, we also want to be considerate of others and responsible in our choices,” the Park Cities Republican Women group said.
There are currently just over 2,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County and 60 deaths. Dallas County has the second-highest number of cases in Texas behind Harris County.
Stay-at-home orders are expected to remain in place until at least April 30, but they could be extended, if needed.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to begin slowly reopening Texas businesses, starting this week. On Friday, an executive order is expected to allow nonessential retailers to reopen their doors but for “to go” purposes only, so far.
A judge’s orders do not supercede the US Constitution.
‘We want to be considerate of others and responsible in our choices” I’ll leave out “be considerate of others”, as that seems so contradictory for what they’re suggesting and doing going by the picture. But wanted to ask, if your choice results in other people becoming ill and/or dying, would you accept the responsibility of their medical bills and obligations to their family? How far does ‘being responsible’ for your choice actually go in this situation where your choice affects other people outside of your own self? If you drink and drive there are criminal implications, as that choice can lead to someone else’s harm. If you make the choice to build something that crosses the boundary line into a neighbor’s property, there are civil implications because your choice is affecting their property. There needs to be some sort of implication for the people who choose to run around and potentially act as vector for this and get someone, who didn’t have a choice in being out -because it’s required/essential as in, they need food essential, their job is required to keep society functioning- ill.
By the same logic, if it’s the government’s choice to shut everything down, it should be the government’s responsibility to foot the bill for everyone while things are on hold and ‘essential’ personnel are required to keep working to keep society functioning. Which is what should be happening and not this dysfunction of everyone stepping on each other for their own benefit