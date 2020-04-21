CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In order to keep his family safe, a doctor in Texas is living in a treehouse in his backyard to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus as he continues to work at a hospital.

Dr. Jason Barnes works in the emergency room at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital and said he has treated patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. “… Trying to think about bring that home, it’s scary for us,” he told KRIS-TV.

Although he was looking at different ways to quarantine himself, Barnes said he still wanted to be close to his family, leading to the decision to live in his treehouse.

He equipped the treehouse with a bed, air conditioning and even his own bathroom.

“It takes a little bit of getting used to sleeping on a bunk bed made out of cedar wood,” Barnes said.

It’s all done to live safely and comfortably as he continues to fight COVID-19 at his job.

“Quarantine is serious. But’s it’s the only way we’re going to beat this thing,” Barnes said.

Barnes told KRIS-TV that family time includes him sitting on the porch of his treehouse while his wife and kids play in the backyard.

“We miss him terribly, being in the house, being able to hug him and be with him daily,” his wife, Jenna, said.