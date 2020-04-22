WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Filed Under:820, Bridge, Case Jackson, crash, dfw, DFW News, dps, fire, Fort Worth, FWPD, Loop 820, Martin Street, North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died after falling off a bridge in a fiery car crash in Fort Worth Tuesday evening.

On Apr. 21, police responded to a crash at 5015 East Loop 820 South Freeway.

Officers determined two vehicles collided at a high rate of speed — causing one of them to catch fire and fall from the bridge onto Martin Street.

The occupant — identified as 24-year-old Case Jackson — initially survived the collision but later died at the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been made known at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply