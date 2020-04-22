COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials at a nursing home in North Texas have confirmed at least seven patients at the facility have died from complications due to the coronavirus.

Officials at the Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care Center in McKinney admit they have been battling COVID-19 for weeks.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that another resident had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The new case brings the total to 13 residents at the facility who have tested positive for the virus — at least seven of whom have died from the disease.

Citing HIPAA laws, administrators said they could not release any information about the conditions of current residents or employees.

There are just shy of 100 residents living at the Oxford Grand.

In a statement sent to CBS 11 News officials said, “Families have been extremely supportive of the precautions we are taking and the staff who are caring for their loved ones each day.”

As it stands, the Oxford Grand says all staff are being screened when they enter the building and screening is being performed three times a day on all residents at the facility.

The home also claims to have implemented social distancing, canceled events and eliminated communal dining.