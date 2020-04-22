



From eviction moratoriums to vehicle registration, it can be difficult to keep track of all the new deadlines spurred by COVID-19.

April 22: Gov. Greg Abbott lifts restrictions on certain medical elective procedures, at least until May 8.

April 30: The date the moratorium ends on residential eviction proceedings, as set forth by the Supreme Court of Texas.

Many counties have postponed eviction hearings beyond the Apr. 30 state moratorium.

Tarrant County — Indefinitely

Collin County — May 8

Denton County — May 11

Dallas County — May 18

Today, the Dallas City Council passed a measure that gives renters more time in eviction proceedings.

Under the new rule, tenants have 21 days to respond in writing to an eviction notice. After that, they are given 60 days to vacate the premises. The order will expire either when the state or the city disaster declaration ends, whichever happens later.

“It’s important we are cognizant that once the declaration is lifted, whenever that case is, the circumstances people are living with don’t get lifted,” said Councilman Adam Bazaldua, who represents District 7.

May 15: End date for late fee waivers of residential customers of retail electric providers in areas where customers choose their own providers.

May 15: The date the moratorium ends on disconnections for water and sewer utilities regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

July 12: The earliest date drivers would need to obtain or renew vehicle registration. An executive order signed by Gov. Abbott gives drivers 60 days beyond the end of the state disaster declaration to complete these tasks. The most recent disaster declaration, which lasts a month, was signed on April 12.

July 17: The date the disconnection moratorium ends for people enrolled in the Electricity Relief Program, which helps low-income Texans.

On a federal level, the CARES Act includes protections for some homeowners and renters.

May 18: The date the eviction moratorium ends for borrowers with federally-backed mortgages.

August 23: Renters living in federally-funded properties cannot be forced to vacate their homes until August 23. This includes a 30-day notice period landlords must give tenants.

Some auto lenders are offering delayed payment plans that range between 90 and 120 days. But the options vary by company and financial situation.

https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-what-to-do-if-laid-off-cant-pay-bills/