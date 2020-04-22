Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health officials reported two more deaths from the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 44.
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health officials reported two more deaths from the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 44.
The deaths include a man in his 80s from an unincorporated area of Tarrant County and a Fort Worth man in his 60s. Both had underlying health conditions, officials said.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said each additional death serves as a reminder that the situation remains serious.
“This is not the time to be complacent,” Taneja said. “Continuing to follow the guidelines is the best way to protect yourself and your family.”
Those guidelines include:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the TCPH information line at 817-248-6299.