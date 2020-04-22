Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mayor Eric Johnson announced Wednesday evening, the city has passed a small business continuity program and will distribute $5 million to local small businesses in the form of loans and grants.
They must demonstrate they’ve suffered a 20% loss or more from COVID-19.
Hundreds of businesses are expected to be eligible to benefit.
The city also passed a mortgage and rental assistance program to help keep Dallas residents in their homes.
The city also passed an ordinance to try to slow down evictions.