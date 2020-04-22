WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mayor Eric Johnson announced Wednesday evening, the  city has passed a small business continuity program and will distribute $5 million to local small businesses in the form of loans and grants.

They must demonstrate they’ve suffered a 20% loss or more from COVID-19.

Hundreds of businesses are expected to be eligible to benefit.

The city also passed a mortgage and rental assistance program to help keep Dallas residents in their homes.

The city also passed an ordinance to try to slow down evictions.

 

