FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One week after testing positive for the coronavirus, a 61-year-old inmate at Federal Fort Worth Medical Center has died.
Arnoldo Almeida, who had a long-term, pre-existing medical condition, was serving a drug sentence at the facility, which currently houses 1,528 inmates.
After testing positive for COVID-19, Almeida was placed in isolation. Five days later, his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator.
Almeida was in custody at the prison, which houses male inmates of all security levels with special medical and mental health needs since September 18, 2018.
He is the 23rd federal inmate to die in the Bureau of Prisons custody since late March.
