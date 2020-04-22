FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Cowboys nine-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Ware, who was a 1st round pick of the Cowboys 15 years ago Thursday, will be co-hosting the Cowboys Virtual Draft Party with Jamie Foxx here on Thursday night.
In his interview with CBS 11’s Bill Jones, Ware discusses who the Cowboys should draft this year and takes a trip down memory lane to Draft Day 2005.
Not surprisingly, Ware believes the Cowboys need to draft a pass rusher in the 1st round.
He calls LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson a “freakin’ beast” and is most impressed by how quick he gets off the line of scrimmage.
Ware can’t believe it’s been 15 years since he was drafted by the Cowboys and is very proud of the fact the 2005 Cowboys draft class is one of the best in team history.
The Cowboys got six starters and three Pro Bowlers out of their draft:
Ware and DE Marcus Spears in the 1st round, LB Kevin Burnett in the 2nd round, 2007 Pro Bowler RB Marion Barber and DE Chris Canty in the 4th round, OT Rob Petitti in the 6th round, and 4-time Pro Bowler Jay Ratliff in the 7th round.