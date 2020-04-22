



– Health officials in North Texas are urging anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered to consider donating plasma.

It’s an experimental, but potentially life-saving treatment.

“When we’re all looking for good news, maybe this is a glimmer of hope during some dark times,” said Matt Richardson, the Denton County Public Health Director. Richardson told CBS 11 News he hopes survivors will see plasma donation as a way to contribute to the on-going fight against COVID-19.

“We track positive cases, and we do interview all of the positive cases in Denton County,” Richardson said. “During those interviews we then start a relationship where we are monitoring them for recovery.”

Once recovered, the donation process is voluntary.

Places like the American Red Cross and Carter BloodCare are working to help.

“Hospitals are very, very interested and they have a lot of patients they are trying to treat,” said Linda Goelzer with Carter BloodCare.

She said so far, 45 people have come in to donate. That translates to 134 doses of the treatment.

It’s a technique that’s been used in the past for viral infections like H1N1 and SARS.

The FDA has given the green light for investigational treatments, calling them promising but not yet proven safe and effective.

“We don’t know if it’s a guaranteed recovery, but we do know that it’s an investigational trial that’s available for a limited time,” said Goelzer. “That’s one thing a person can do to help the next person that’s suffering from COVID.”

