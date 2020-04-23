Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are seeking information after a fatal shooting outside a Dallas apartment complex Wednesday night.
At approximately 10:49 p.m. Apr. 22, police responded to a shooting at 3402 S. Buckner Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from his injuries in the parking lot.
So far, no suspects are in custody and the victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information on this offense is asked to contact Detective Chaney at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.