DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – After several days this week without a single new coronavirus-related death, officials in Dallas County are reporting dozens of new positive cases and 7 deaths.
Officials with Dallas County Health and Human Services confirm 80 new positive coronavirus cases in the county — bringing the total number of positive patients to more than 2,750, including some 70 deaths.
The latest residents to succumb to the novel coronavirus include two people in their 90s, another two in their 80s, three people who had been critically ill in local hospitals and a woman in her 70s found dead in her home.
Health officials say most positive coronavirus cases in the county have involved people with at least one known high-risk chronic health condition — with diabetes being the underlying condition in about a third of all hospitalized patients.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said while they are mourning “the death of seven more residents from COVID19” he is encouraged by the declining positive numbers and believes, “We are benefiting from #SaferAtHome and we all need to keep making good personal responsibility choices.”
As of Wednesday, there were at least 21,944 positive coronavirus cases and 561 reported virus-related deaths in Texas.