ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A free drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening in Arlington on Friday for Tarrant County residents, the city announced Thursday.
The city said the testing site will be open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. Those who want to be tested will also need to be showing symptoms of COVID-19.
In order to be tested, residents will need to show symptoms of a fever over 99.6 degrees, cough or shortness of breath. The city said the tests are intended for residents over the age of 18.
The city released a step-by-step process for residents interested in being tested.
How Pre-Registration Will Work:
- Go to www.arlingtontx.gov/coronavirus and review the list of pre-screening criteria to determine your eligibility for a test. If you meet the criteria, fill out the form and select a testing time slot. It is recommended that appointments be scheduled a minimum of one day in advance. People may also call the Arlington Fire Department at 817-459-6029 and leave a voice message with their name, phone number and address to schedule an appointment.
- The Arlington Fire Department staff will follow up with a phone call to verify your scheduled drive-thru testing appointment time and provide further instructions.
- If you do not currently meet testing criteria, you will be able to revisit the website to request an appointment if your symptoms change in the following days.
How the Drive-Thru Testing Will Work:
- When a patient arrives at the drive-thru testing location, they must remain in their vehicle with the windows rolled up.
- Patients must show their identification to the testing site personnel through their rolled up car window.
- The personnel at the testing site will then advise the patient on the next steps of the test, which is similar to a nasal swab for the flu.
- Test results will be provided to the patient through the local private lab’s website.
- If a patient tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a phone call from the Arlington Fire Department with instructions on how to mitigate additional community spread of the virus, as well as guidance on how to monitor symptoms to determine if additional medical supervision is necessary.