DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Football, and the Dallas Cowboys, return to television tonight with the NFL draft.

After six weeks without sports, some are hoping it can be a bit of a diversion from the consequences of the pandemic.

In the days of keeping your distance, seeing what the NFL draft used to look like, almost makes your hands sweat. Then you want to go wash them.

For the draft this year of course, the stadiums and stage will be gone, replaced by video apps, and basement studio set ups.

“Draft day 2020,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in a video he posted to Twitter Thursday. “Much different than we ever imagined, but it’s gonna be fun.

Fans won’t get to be there, but when the Cowboys asked Thursday to see draft day home set-ups on Twitter, they showed they were prepared.

Sports radio stations were also non-stop draft talk.

“What do you think they’ll do, what do you want them to do, and who will scream like a boss once it’s done?”, asked a host on Dallas radio station The Fan.

You could sense the excitement, for something “new” to talk about.

As much as fans are collectively ready for sports to be back, they also know stadiums are still locked. Fields are still empty. And having games again, is what they really want.

“Yeah because it’s all just on TV,” said Cowboys fan Charles Harrell. “We want to see some hitting and some pads. I want to see some sports. Basketball, football, soccer, I don’t care. I just want to see some sports, some competition.”

Competition for who, is going to play where, isn’t the same if you don’t know when they’re going to play.

“I’m used to not watching sports now,” said fan Jason Smith. “Can you believe that?”

Yep. We’re all watching now, for the day sports can come back.