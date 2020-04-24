Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men have died from the coronavirus in Tarrant County, bringing the death toll there to 48 people.
Two of the men who died were in their 60s and the other was in his 80s.
Two-hundred-eighty-two people have recovered from COVID-19 in Tarrant County.
“As this virus continues to take a toll on families across our county, we must remain vigilant and look to the future,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.
Taneja urged everyone to continue to follow the guidelines below:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the county’s information line at 817-248-6299.
