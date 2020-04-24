DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County health officials announced 71 additional cases of the coronavirus Friday, as well as five more deaths.
The new cases bring the total case count in Dallas County to 2,834. So far, there have been 77 deaths.
The newly reported deaths include:
- A Garland man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A Dallas man and woman in their 80s who were residents of a long-term care facility.
- Two Dallas women in their 90s who were residents of a long-term care facility.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.
“Of the five deaths today, four were nursing home residents. Our new Parkland Mobile Testing unit performed 152 tests in one nursing home yesterday and is back out today. We must do all we can to protect our most vulnerable and push more testing into high uninsured neighborhoods where underlying health conditions are more prevalent,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
For Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.