Police Find 1 Dead, 1 Injured While Responding To Burglary Call At North Richland Hills ApartmentWhile responding to a burglary call at an apartment in North Richland Hills Friday morning, police said they found a woman dead and another injured inside the unit. Katie Johnston reports.

25 minutes ago

2 Walgreens COVID-19 Testing Sites Open TodayAs the economy gets closer to reopening, two new testing sites for COVID-19 will open Friday in North Texas. The two sites -- located at Walgreens stores in under-served neighborhoods in Dallas and Fort Worth -- will provide the testing for free.

3 hours ago

Ones For Texas: Local Students Make Sure Prom Queen Gets Crown After Cancellation Of EventAfter the cancellation of their prom, students at Highland Park High School still made sure their queen got her crown as they held a special event in their neighborhood.

4 hours ago