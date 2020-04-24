NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – While responding to a burglary call at an apartment in North Richland Hills Friday morning, police said they found a woman dead and another injured inside the unit.
Police said they responded to the call at around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Willowcrest Drive.
Arriving officers discovered a shooting had taken place that left a woman dead and another woman injured. Police said there were also two children inside the unit, but they were not injured.
The injured victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
Police said there were no suspects found at the scene or around the complex.
Police are continuing to actively investigate the incident and are looking into what led to the burglary call.