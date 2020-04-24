



– As the economy gets closer to reopening, two new testing sites for COVID-19 will open Friday in North Texas.

The two sites — located at Walgreens stores in under-served neighborhoods in Dallas and Fort Worth — will provide the testing for free.

The Dallas site is located at 2060 South Buckner Boulevard. The Fort Worth site at the Walgreens store at 8600 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

Coronavirus testing plays a critical role in helping cities evaluate when and how to reopen business.

These will be the first testing sites at Walgreens in North Texas. The pharmacy has rolled out testing in a few states, and has two locations in South Texas already. The new sites are all drive through.

Walgreens pharmacists will oversee patients self-administering the COVID-19 test with a nasal swab. People should receive their results within 24 hours.

Testing is available by appointment only, seven days a week between 9:00 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Click here to complete an online health assessment, determine eligibility — based on criteria established by the CDC — and schedule an appointment.

Both Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price are praising Walgreens for adding the testing locations.

“I am thrilled to welcome this new Walgreens testing site to southern Dallas, and I expect that it will become an asset to our under-served communities,” Johnson said. “This site will provide our city with much-needed additional testing capacity, which is critically important to our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as we begin to look toward rebuilding our local economy.”

Mayor Price said, “Testing plays a critical role in evaluating our re-opening strategy. I am grateful Walgreens has stepped up to help us test more residents and ultimately help our community move forward.”