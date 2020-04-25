Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As Texas eases restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, one clothing store owner said most of her customers are sticking to having orders shipped even though “retail to go” is now allowed.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As Texas eases restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, one clothing store owner said most of her customers are sticking to having orders shipped even though “retail to go” is now allowed.
Allison Scott and her parents own a franchise of the clothing store Apricot Lane in Dallas.
She said she thinks the “to go” offering does provide some happiness to those “who are just itching to go somewhere.”
As of Friday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott allowed retailers to sell items for curbside pickup.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)