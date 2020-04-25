Filed Under:Dallas, dfw, DFW News, dpd, dps, Homicide, Julian Mekai Sesalem, Kaleb Simpson, Murder, North Texas, Police, Shooting, Summerwood Cove Apartments, suspects, wanted

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a teenage boy they say is responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Kaleb Simpson.

Simpson was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. Mar. 22 in the parking lot of the Summerwood Cove Apartments.

Surveillance footage captured a vehicle entering the apartment complex immediately before the murder and exiting immediately afterwards.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified 19-year-old Julian Mekai Sesalem as a suspect in the murder.

Julian Mekai Sesalem (Dallas Police Department)

 

Sesalem currently has an active murder warrant and is wanted by police. Another suspect — who has not been identified — is also wanted.

The second suspect (Dallas Police Department)

Anyone with information on Sesalem’s whereabouts or the identity of the other suspect is asked to contact Detective Isom at 469-475-6004 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

