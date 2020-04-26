FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Nine years ago, six-month-old Jackson had a life-saving stem cell transplant at Children’s Health.
Each year since then, Jackson, his family and friends have celebrated his “rebirthday” on the anniversary of his transplant.
However, this year is different.
Jackson was devastated that he wasn’t able to celebrate as normal due to new social distancing restrictions. But on Sunday, he received the surprise of a lifetime at his Flower Mound home.
Children’s Health team members, along with Jackson’s friends, neighbors and classmates, surprised him with a caravan to make sure his rebirthday was more special than ever.
Businesses from across North Texas like Chuck E. Cheese, Main Event, OrangeTheory Fitness and the One Society joined in and some even left gifts at the end of his driveway.