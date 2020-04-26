DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say “intentionally” rammed a squad car and fled the scene early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3:54 a.m. Apr. 26, police called for an assist in the 5300 block of Richard Avenue, where officers saw two vehicles “acting suspiciously and following each other very closely.”
Police attempted to make a traffic stop on one of the vehicles — a white pickup truck — when the vehicle stopped. After it stopped, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, backed into the squad car and fled.
Officers initiated a chase to the end of the block until pickup truck crashed. The driver then fled on foot and was pursued by police.
However, the suspect was able to get into a second vehicle — a white Mercedes — that was waiting for him and drove off.
Officers lost site of the vehicle and the suspect(s) remains at large.