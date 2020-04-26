TEMPLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Bell County Sheriff’s deputy has died after getting struck by a car during a police chase early Sunday morning, officials say.
Around 1:45 a.m. Apr. 26, Bell County deputies were asked to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit from Williamson County into Bell County.
During the pursuit, Deputy John Andrew Rhoden was attempting to deploy spike strips on I-35 in Temple when he was struck and killed.
Deputy Rhoden will be escorted to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas by members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, including some from his patrol shift.
The Temple Police Department is currently investigating the incident with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Rhoden was 31 and born in Norwood, Massachusetts and began his career with Bell County in June of 2010. He was promoted to field deputy in August of 2014 and was currently assigned to the midnight shift patrol division.