DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police responded to multiple street racing incidents over the weekend.
Police said disturbances were reported at Live Oak Street and Skillman Street, Cole Avenue and Lemmon Avenue, I-35 and Royal Lane and the 9100 block of South Link, where one participant died from a racing-related accident.
Police said the people involved in the street racing were all from North Texas, but had no known affiliation with one another.
This weekend’s enforcement efforts by the department’s street racing task force consisted of:
224 Citations
115 Traffic stops
114 Calls Received
2 Felony Arrests
20 Grams of Marijuana Seized
“The street racers’ activities continue in spite of the shelter-in-place order by Dallas County. In an effort to deter this unsanctioned and illegal form of auto racing on public streets, officers enforce all traffic laws: speeding, driving without a license, proper insurance and registration, as well as towing vehicles that are in violation of the city’s codes,” DPD said in a news release.
DPD points out that without spectators, there is no sport.
On May 11, the department will present a draft ordinance regarding spectators.
This will allow officers to cite those who attend the illegal events.
DPD said it will will continue addressing these issues and encourage our residents to inform law enforcement of any violators.