  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Academy of Country Music, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, ACM Honors, ACM Our Country, At Home, Carrie Underwood, coronavirus concerns, Coronavirus Pandemic, Country Music, Country Music Awards, country stars, Entertainment, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, luke bryan, Miranda Lambert, novel (new) coronavirus (2019-nCoV), novel coronavirus, Shania Twain, Social Distancing


(CBSDFW.COM) – The Academy of Country Music Awards are moving from Las Vegas to Music City for its 2020 awards ceremony.

In an early morning tweet, it was announced that “the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast for the first time from Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Mark your calendars and join us Wed, Sept. 16 at 8/7c on CBS.”

Keith Urban will host the show.

Check back here for more details surrounding the 55th ACM Awards as they become available and be sure to tune in September 16th, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply