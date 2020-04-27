(CBSDFW.COM) – The Academy of Country Music Awards are moving from Las Vegas to Music City for its 2020 awards ceremony.
In an early morning tweet, it was announced that “the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast for the first time from Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. Mark your calendars and join us Wed, Sept. 16 at 8/7c on CBS.”
Excited to announce that the 55th #ACMawards will broadcast for the first time from Nashville’s iconic @opry House, @theryman & @BluebirdCafeTN! Mark your calendars and join us on Wed, Sept. 16 at 8/7c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/UoYImyxL9j
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 27, 2020
Keith Urban will host the show.
