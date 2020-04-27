ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson announced his plan to retire from the department effective June 2020, culminating a nearly 26-year career, 23-years of service with the city of Arlington.

Chief Johnson was recently a finalist for the Plano Police Chief position that went to Chief Ed Drain in January.

Chief Johnson joined Arlington in 1997 and quickly rose through the ranks before being named interim police chief in 2012, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release Monday evening.

City Manager Trey Yelverton appointed Johnson as police chief in 2013, leading the police department for the 48th largest city in the United States.

Under the leadership of Chief Johnson, the department has earned a national reputation as a premier law enforcement agency in promoting community policing, procedural justice, and protecting the civil rights of all persons. Chief Johnson served as the Chair of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Human and Civil Rights Committee from 2015-2018 and was elected as the Vice President at Large for the IACP in 2018, a position he still holds. Chief Johnson also currently serves as an executive board member for the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA).

“I am honored to have served as police chief for this great department for so many years,” said Police Chief Will Johnson. “No one can truly be effective without community support, effective political leadership, and a dedicated workforce. I was grateful to experience all three, and by working together, we have made our community better.”

A retirement ceremony will be announced at a future time.