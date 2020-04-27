



– School closures have taken away cherished classroom experiences as students adjust to at-home learning, but in Forney ISD one counselor wanted ​to make sure her students didn’t miss out on career day. ​​​Lewis Elementary School counselor Mary Ladwig launched ​”Virtual Career Day” for her students to access on their at-home learning platforms. ​Parents who were set to speak at the school in person created videos giving students a behind the scenes look at their jobs.

“I think it’s really neat because they wouldn’t have been able to get to see all of the different things that they were able to see virtually,” parent Ashley Murphy said.

Murphy is an online teacher and also renovates and flips homes with her husband. She walked students through one of their projects.

​

“After they watched the videos they were able to dress up as what they wanted to be for career day,” Ladwig said. “It’s very heartwarming. Right now, I’m fighting back tears to know ​that something that we were going to do at our school we’re getting​ to do virtually and the kids are actually getting to see the people in their career setting. It’s really touching.”

