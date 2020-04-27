IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager has been arrested and charged with capital murder after a 16-year-old boy was found shot to death in his vehicle at an apartment complex in Irving, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at around 1:20 a.m. Friday at a complex in the 700 block of South Story Road. Arriving officers found a 16-year-old victim who had been shot in the head, chest and arm in his vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released by police.

During the investigation, police learned there were at least three possible suspects in the shooting after looking at surveillance video.

Police said they were able to track down one of the suspects, and they arrested him during a traffic stop on Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Lucio Anthony Celis, and he was charged with capital murder. A bond amount was not set.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting as they continue to investigate.