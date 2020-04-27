



– Some criticism of Fort Worth-based American Airlines after a passenger boarded a weekend flight and found it nearly full, with no social distancing guidelines being practiced.

On April 25 American Airlines Flight 388 left JFK Airport in New York City, bound for Charlotte, North Carolina. That’s not unusual.

But what passenger Erin Strine did find troubling was the number of people on the plane and the inability to practice social distancing.

Strine posted a short video on Twitter of the elbow-to-elbow passengers saying, “Well silly me thinking that an airline would adhere to social distancing guidelines. Currently abroad a nearly full @AmericanAir flight and I’ve never felt less safe or cared for in my entire life.”

Well silly me thinking that an airline would adhere to social distancing guidelines. Currently abroad a nearly full @AmericanAir flight and I’ve never felt less safe or cared for in my entire life pic.twitter.com/sx5STfHKBI — erin strine (@ErinStrine) April 25, 2020

It was one month ago when American further relaxed it’s seating policy.

In a March video AA customer experience VP Kurt Stache said, “Our gate agents can reassign seats at the gate, to create more space between you and other travelers. To help make this easier we’re blocking half of all middle seats. Once boarding is complete customers have the flexibility to move to another seat within their cabin. OF course there may be restrictions and this is not guaranteed.”

After seeing Strine’s post on social media American Airlines responded saying that the safety of their customers and crew was important and that she should check with crew members for a possible seat change.

Strine, who was flying to be with her family after the passing of her grandmother, said there was no need to check, because the flight crew announced over the loud speakers that the flight was nearly full and that passengers would not be able to change seats or social distance.

While she found the number of people booked on Flight 388 disturbing, Strine told WBTV, the CBS affiliate in Charlotte, that, “If they need to fill the flight to the capacity that they did on that New York to Charlotte flight, then you need to be handing out masks and requiring your passengers to wear them, for their safety and the safety of others.”

American Airlines cut back on more than 60% of its flights in April and is reportedly planning on suspending more in May.