



Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 135 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,240, including 94 deaths.

“Today ties for our deadliest day thus far in the COVID-19 pandemic in Dallas County. The residents who died yesterday range in age from a teenager in Lancaster to a man in his 90s who was long-term care facility resident in Dallas. Today also ranked as the highest day of new reported cases in Dallas, said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The additional deaths being reported today include:

-A 17 year-old girl who was a resident of the City of Lancaster

-A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas

-A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland

-A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Carrollton

-A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Lancaster

-A man in his 60’s who was an inmate at a state correctional facility

-A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas

-A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas,

-A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas,

-A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 77% were critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works, and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most were either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 94 total deaths reported to date, about 40% were associated with long-term care facilities.

“With the Governor’s decree yesterday opening up more businesses throughout Texas, both North Texas business owners and residents must be particularly careful in making their best personal responsibility choices,” said Jenkins. “The White House and most public health experts are cautioning that the safety precautions should not be loosened until deaths and new cases have seen a two week decline and there is sufficient testing in the state to provide protection to workers and patrons in the newly open businesses. Unfortunately, none of these criteria have been met in either the state or in North Texas. So it’s particularly important that you exercise good personal decisions to keep you, your family and our community safe.”

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources