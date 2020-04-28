Comments
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the large demand for COVID-19 tests last Sunday, Hood County will be providing another no cost test for COVID-19 to Hood County residents.
It’s set to happen once again at the Granbury-Hood County Emergency Operation Center on 401 Deputy Larry Miller Drive Granbury.
The date is Tuesday, May 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
All tests must be scheduled in advance and all patients will be given a scheduled appointment time for their test.
To be eligible for testing, those who show up must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
The call center will not be able to take reservations more than 48 hours in advance.
The call center phone number is 512-883-2400 or click here to make a reservation.
