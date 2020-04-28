WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects early Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident occurred Friday, April 24, when the suspects drove to the victim’s home in the 9700 block of West State Highway 199, in Poolville, to rob him of marijuana.

Sheriff’s investigators believe while the victim was trying to sell the drugs to several people, a fight started between the victim and the suspect, Jared Leonard Little, 17, of Weatherford.

Witnesses told investigators Little shot the victim with a handgun during the fight from the rear passenger seat of the car.

Once the driver realized the victim had been shot, he slammed on the brakes and the victim fell from the vehicle onto the ground.

The suspects then took off.

The victim ran back to the home where the people inside found him. He died at the scene.

A second suspect identified as Israel Leon, 24, of Weatherford, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, implicated himself to sheriff’s investigators as to his involvement.

“I understand the complexities of investigations of this magnitude and the resources needed to bring them to successful conclusions,” said Sheriff Fowler. “I would like to personally thank the investigators from my Criminal Investigations Division, Special Crimes Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team who received invaluable assistance from the Texas Rangers of Company B which allowed us to make arrests in this case quickly. I would also like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their assistance.”

Little was booked into the Parker County Jail for a first-degree felony charge of capital murder.

Leon was also booked into the Parker County Jail for charges of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Sheriff Fowler said the case is currently ongoing and additional charges are pending the investigation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Little and Leon remained in jail.

Little’s bond was set at $765,000. Leon’s bond was set at $25,000.