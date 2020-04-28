



Texas ranks among the worst states when it comes to offering support and protecting residents during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.

On Tuesday, WalletHub revealed its newest study on the support systems in place for COVID-19 in the U.S. and how the states rank in terms of protecting their populations.

The company used three major categories to determine the rankings: coronavirus relief and medical services, food and housing assistance and unemployment support.

Overall, Texas ranked 42 out of 51 (WalletHub ranked the District of Columbia as a separate entity).

According to the study, Texas ranked the worst in coronavirus relief and medical services. Factors include relief fund per person who tested positive, whether a possible vaccine would be offered for free, waived cost sharing for treatment and uninsured population.

In the two other categories, Texas ranked 42nd in food and housing assistance and 18th in unemployment support. For more on the study, click here.

Massachusetts ranked number one overall, while North Carolina was named the worst.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would allow the statewide stay-at-home order to expire this week, paving the way for nonessential businesses to slowly reopen on Friday. Businesses like retail stores, restaurants, malls and movie theaters will be able to reopen but at a 25% capacity.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, there are currently about 25,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas and 663 deaths as of Tuesday morning. There are also around 11,170 recoveries.