TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Three more women have died from the coronavirus in Tarrant County, bringing the countywide death toll to 61.
One of the women was in her 30s, another was in her 90s and third was a woman in her 70s from Grapevine.
All had underlying health conditions.
“These deaths are grim reminders of the seriousness of this pandemic,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Our sympathy goes out to their families.”
Although the county stay-at-home order expires Friday, he urged everyone to continue to stay home as much as possible and to follow these Public Health guidelines:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
Three-hundred-eighty-seven people have recovered from the virus in Tarrant County.
For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the county’s information line at 817-248-6299.
Barba Beard Trimmer for Men with Ceramic Blades and Adjustable Stubble Trimmer
https://amzn.to/3cWmuMf