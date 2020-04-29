SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – A zoo in Texas is going the extra mile by offering a “one-of-a-kind” drive-thru experience for residents while it technically remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The San Antonio Zoo announced Wednesday that its new experience will take place this Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost will be $40 per vehicle for non-season pass holders.
According to the zoo, patrons will be able to drive through the zoo using a special path and guided audio tour that will allow them to see the animals.
“This weekend San Antonio Zoo will launch Drive-Thru Zoo, a one-of-a-kind experience where families can get the chance to see the zoo while we are closed from the comfort, safety and security of their own vehicle,” the zoo said on its Facebook page.
The entire experience is expected to last between 30 minutes to an hour, according to the zoo.
Nonessential businesses such as retail stores, restaurants and malls are allowed to reopen starting Friday at a 25% capacity and with social distancing guidelines. The zoo has not said when it plans to reopen for regular operations.