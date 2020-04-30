  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A birthday is always cause for celebration, but for Mrs. Eva Johnson, turning 108 means a vehicle procession and in-person well-wishes from community leaders.

Texas Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, and Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano are joining others in the historic Elm Thicket/North Park neighborhood to wish Johnson happy birthday.

They will participate in the celebratory procession and welcome the Dallas community to join.

Mrs. Eva Johnson (credit: office of Representative Rafael Anchia)

The oldest of five siblings, Johnson was born in Palestine, Texas. She has lived to see six generations in her family. Johnson has nine children, 36 grandchildren and well over 70 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was married to O.D. Johnson Sr. for more than 50 years.

Her favorite scripture is of the new commandment introduced in the book of John:  “Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”

From mother and wife, to great great grandmother, Johnson holds a number of titles, but above all else, she is proud to call herself a child of God.

 

