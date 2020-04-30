(CBS 11) – This afternoon, I received word on the Pat St. John Show on SIRIUS XM 60s on 6 (weekdays at 3pm ET/12pm PT) that R&B artist Bobby Lewis passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was 95 years of age.
Born in Indianapolis, Lewis started performing in carnivals and appeared with the Leo Hines Orchestra. He recorded for such record labels as Spotlighter and Chess, but in 1961 he released his most successful song, “Tossin’ And Turnin’,” which was a #1 hit for him on Billboard. He had one more top ten song, “One Track Mind,” but after that future releases were not as successful.
“Tossin’ And Turnin'” was released April 30, 1961, 59 years ago today. Written by Ritchie Adams and Malou Rene, the song runs 2:29 on the Beltone Records label.
Thank you Bobby.