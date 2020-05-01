



Dallas Fire-Rescue has reported that 11 out of 13 members who have tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered and returned to work.

Officials said 45 members are quarantined due to exposure, and the two that tested positive and have yet to recover are currently in isolation.

The 43 in quarantine are awaiting one of the following:

Test results from exposure source

Resolution of symptoms

Fulfillment of required quarantine period

There have been 253 members cleared from quarantine or isolation.

This comes hours after Dallas County reported a record high of coronavirus diagnoses Friday, the same day businesses all over Texas began to reopen.

DCHHS reported 187 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,718, including 106 deaths.

“Please keep all our members affected by this virus in your thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery,” spokesman Jason Evans said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household

cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

