DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Most police officers have dash cameras and body cameras, but a small department in Wise County is the first in DFW to use gun cameras.

“There is no thinking involved in this,” Capt. Delvon Campbell said as he demonstrated the device. “As soon as they pull it, it’s turned on and activated.”

The weapon-mounted camera begins recording the second it clears the holster, meaning officers don’t have to manually turn on the device.

Decatur Police have spent the last year testing one of the cameras.

Chief Rex Hoskins says the best part about it, is the view.

“You can see a lot better with the camera on the gun,” Chief Hoskins said.

He knows because he’s seen it in action in another small Texas town.

Last year in Vernon, near Wichita Falls, an officer ended up in gunfight with a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for the sexual assault of a child.

The officer says his body camera missed a critical moment in the scuffle.

“It could see my gun pointed at him,” said Cpl. TJ Session. “And it looked like he was doing anything.”

But Session was also carrying a weapon mounted camera.

“You could see him reaching over and grabbing the weapon,” he said.

The suspect managed to squeeze off one shot with a sawed-off shotgun before Session returned fire.

The camera maker, Viridian Weapon Technologies, currently works with about 500 departments across the U.S.

The company’s president Brian Hedeen says he expects to receive more orders based on the Vernon video.

“The fact that it was an actual shooting seems to make a big difference,” said Hedeen. “Because we’ve done scenarios and testing, we’ve done simulations, but that’s different than being used in the actual field with a random event that unfolded in a random way.”

“That (video) was one of the key factors of us deciding to go ahead and get one,” said Chief Hoskins.

The Decatur Police Department bought 10 gun cameras for its patrol division and has plans to buy 10 more later this year.

They believe the new view will be crucial to officers and citizens in moments of crisis.

“There’s no doubt what’s going on there,” said Hoskins.