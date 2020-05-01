WATCH:Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Provides Update On County's Coronavirus Response
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County health officials reported an additional death from the coronavirus Friday, bringing the county’s total to 22.

The patient was a woman in her 60s who was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center.

“As we report the loss of a 22 life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

Denton County Public Health also announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. increasing the cumulative, countywide total to 786.

Officials also announced 22 newly recovered cases within the county.

For additional health and safety information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.

