Comments
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County health officials reported an additional death from the coronavirus Friday, bringing the county’s total to 22.
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County health officials reported an additional death from the coronavirus Friday, bringing the county’s total to 22.
The patient was a woman in her 60s who was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center.
“As we report the loss of a 22 life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”
Denton County Public Health also announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. increasing the cumulative, countywide total to 786.
Officials also announced 22 newly recovered cases within the county.
For additional health and safety information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.