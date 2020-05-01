HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A county in North Texas is among 50 counties in the state that are allowed to reopen businesses at 50% capacity per health officials.
Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new executive order that lets nonessential businesses like restaurants, retail stores and malls reopen starting Friday, May 1 but at a 25% capacity as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
However, there was different criteria involved for rural counties that were seeing very few confirmed cases of COVID-19, specifically five or less active cases. Those counties were asked to fill out forms so that state health officials could certify them to increase their capacity to 50%.
According to Texas Health and Human Services, Hood County is among 50 counties that are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
Other surrounding counties include Hopkins, Freestone, Delta and Cooke.
Businesses that are reopening Friday must still follow social distancing guidelines from the state due to the continuing increase of cases and deaths in Texas.