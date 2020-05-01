Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When the coronavirus pandemic postponed nurse Adela Silva’s nuptials on May 1, she and fiancé, Erick tied the knot instead via Facetime while she was working at Children’s Health Hospital.
Since social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders are preventing people in different households from seeing each other, Silva jumped at the chance for a popup pandemic wedding after finding out one of her co-workers is ordained.
She simply “didn’t want to wait any longer to marry her best friend.”
Thus, on April 28, 2020 Silva’s team at the Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorder threw Adela and Erick an impromptu virtual wedding.
The Centers For Disease Control has officially recommended the cancellation of weddings in the United States until mid-May.
