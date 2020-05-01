



– The struggle is real for parents trying to balance work, teaching the kids and finding a few moments for themselves while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was nice the first couple of days, it was like the honeymoon stage,” said mom Melissa Gonzalez. “Then about 10 days later we’re like, ‘Oh my God, I got to spend a whole other day with everybody around us?’”

Gonzalez is working from home full-time right now.

CBS 11 also chatted with Erika Wightman. Her work as a hairstylist is on hold for now.

“I’m over cleaning, I’m over cooking, I’m ready to go back to work,” she said.

These times can try anyone’s patience, but don’t let the chaos consume you.

“If you have 10 things on the list and you only got to eight of them, that doesn’t mean you are a failure,” said Dr. Gonzalo Perez-Garcia with Texas Health Plano. “There are just so many hours in a day.”

Dr. Perez-Garcia said to stop putting so much pressure on yourselves.

Manage your frustration through exercise like stretching, yoga or even a quick walk.

Also, you shouldn’t neglect your own needs.

The doctor recommends setting aside at least a few minutes to do something you enjoy.

