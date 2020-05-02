Filed Under:Anthony Holliman, ARRESTS, Bianca Newman, capital murder, Darius Hubbard, double murder, Justin Prox, Kaufman County, Murder, North Texas, Patricia Oferoskey, pizza hut, Stephen Mitchelltree, suspects, terrell, Terrell Police Department, TPD

TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Four suspects have been rearrested in connection to the murder of two Terrell Pizza Hut employees in 2006.

At 12:31 a.m. Sept. 3, 2006, Pizza Hut employees Patricia Oferoskey and Stephen Mitchelltree were found dead inside the restaurant — initiating the start of a lengthy investigation involving multiple suspects.

During the original investigation, it was determined that the suspects, some former and some current Pizza Hut employees, planned and carried out a robbery that led to their deaths.

Four suspects were eventually arrested, each charged with capital murder. However, the district attorney later released them.

Darius Hubbard, Bianca Newman, Justin Prox and Anthony Holliman

The four suspects include:

  • Justin Prox, 32
  • Anthony Holliman, 32
  • Bianca Newman, 36
  • Darius Hubbard, 33

For the next 14 years, the case remained open, pending additional leads or any new evidence.

Recently, a team of TPD investigators, along with the Texas Rangers and the Kaufman District Attorney’s Office began another re-examination of the case. And on Friday, May 1, a special grand jury session convened.

New technological advances and a fresh investigative perspective allowed the multiagency team to obtain criminal indictments and led to the arrests of the same four suspects.

