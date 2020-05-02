TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Four suspects have been rearrested in connection to the murder of two Terrell Pizza Hut employees in 2006.
At 12:31 a.m. Sept. 3, 2006, Pizza Hut employees Patricia Oferoskey and Stephen Mitchelltree were found dead inside the restaurant — initiating the start of a lengthy investigation involving multiple suspects.
During the original investigation, it was determined that the suspects, some former and some current Pizza Hut employees, planned and carried out a robbery that led to their deaths.
Four suspects were eventually arrested, each charged with capital murder. However, the district attorney later released them.
The four suspects include:
- Justin Prox, 32
- Anthony Holliman, 32
- Bianca Newman, 36
- Darius Hubbard, 33
For the next 14 years, the case remained open, pending additional leads or any new evidence.
Recently, a team of TPD investigators, along with the Texas Rangers and the Kaufman District Attorney’s Office began another re-examination of the case. And on Friday, May 1, a special grand jury session convened.
New technological advances and a fresh investigative perspective allowed the multiagency team to obtain criminal indictments and led to the arrests of the same four suspects.