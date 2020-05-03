Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 19-year-old driver is in serious condition after crashing into a sanitation truck in Dallas early Sunday morning.
At approximately 6:35 a.m. May 3, a City of Dallas sanitation truck was stopped at the intersection of 1300 N. Jim Miller Rd. and Lake June Road when a black Chevy 1500 collided its front left bumper into the trailers right rear corner.
The driver of the Chevy 1500 — described as a 19-year-old Latino man — was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.