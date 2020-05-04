ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are investigating two separate murders that happened within 13 hours of each other Sunday and into Monday, authorities said.

Police said they responded to the 600 block of McQueary Street at around 8 p.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. Arriving officers found a man in this 40s with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said they believe there was some sort of argument between the victim and the suspect that led to the shooting near the street.

There have been no arrests made as police continue to investigate.

The second murder reported by police happened at around 9:15 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Bardin Green Drive.

Police said the victim in this incident was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex. His identity has also not yet been released.

According to police, they believe the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Police did not say this two murders are related and are asking anyone with information on either one to call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.