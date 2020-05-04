Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington announced Monday it, along with several partners, will distribute 250,000 protective masks on Wednesday to employees at Arlington restaurants and other businesses.
As part of phase one of its Roadmap to Reopen and Recover, the city has partnered with the Texas Rangers, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Arlington Management Corporation to try to keep people from spreading and catching COVID-19.
These 250,000 masks, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, were donated by Tarrant County.
Distribution will be done by drive-thru at Texas Rangers Parking Lot R through the R1 entrance off Cowboys Way from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
Staff will be located at a tented area of the parking lot to distribute the masks.