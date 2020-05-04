



“There will never be another one like him.” That’s how Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is remembering NFL coaching legend Don Shula, who passed away Monday morning at age 90.

Shula became a sports icon as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, where he became the winningest coach in NFL history. The Dolphins announced his passing on Twitter.

He’s known as the all-time leader in wins at 347 and for leading the only undefeated season in NFL history with the 1972 Dolphins team. He retired after the 1995 season.

Jones, who bought the Cowboys in 1989, became familiar with Shula’s legacy and praised the coach for his importance to pro football.

Read Jones’ full statement below: