FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “There will never be another one like him.” That’s how Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is remembering NFL coaching legend Don Shula, who passed away Monday morning at age 90.
Shula became a sports icon as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, where he became the winningest coach in NFL history. The Dolphins announced his passing on Twitter.
He’s known as the all-time leader in wins at 347 and for leading the only undefeated season in NFL history with the 1972 Dolphins team. He retired after the 1995 season.
Jones, who bought the Cowboys in 1989, became familiar with Shula’s legacy and praised the coach for his importance to pro football.
Read Jones’ full statement below:
“On behalf of our family and the Dallas Cowboys organization, we extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Shula family. We are so grateful for the relationship we have shared with Don and Mary Anne through so many years, and our support, friendship and admiration will be with her always moving forward.
Don was not just an iconic figure in the history of our game, he was an American institution who always represented the highest levels of character, leadership and integrity.
Being in his presence was always a special opportunity to rub shoulders with true greatness.
His name and his legacy will serve to inspire all of the very best virtues of sportsmanship, competition and achievement in coaches for generations to come. There will never be another one like him.”